How the current air quality is affecting local residents

TRI-CITIES, WA - Hazy skies mean a lot more than poor visibility. We asked people on our Facebook page if any of you with asthma are being effected by these fires, and we got quite a few responses. Reporter Jaclyn Selesky spoke with one woman who is finding it difficult to breathe.

"I feel like someone is sitting on my chest," said Samantha Bowerman.

Bowerman has had asthma for the past eight years. She moved to Washington last summer and says wildfire season is her worst enemy.

"Last year I had an upper respiratory around this time, and then now I just can't catch my breath for the life of me," said Bowerman.

She had to go to the emergency room yesterday because her inhaler wasn't doing the job.

"I knew I needed another breathing treatment so I had to go in," said Bowerman.

The Department of Ecology issued a smoke air quality alert, which will be in affect until Saturday afternoon. If you do have upper respiratory issues, try your best to limit your time outside.