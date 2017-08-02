COMME to Tieton | Comme des Garçons Fashion and DesignPosted: Updated:
Tieton, WA -- Mighty Tieton is bringing fashion to Tieton! COMME to Tieton | Comme des Garçons
Fashion and Design features work from three decades by Rei Kawakubo’s Comme des Garçons. The
fashion designer’s works are currently on display at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.
Kawakubo is only the second living fashion designer to ever have a retrospective there--the first being
Yves Saint Laurent in 1983 exhibit. Now you can see her work right here in Tieton!
“Comme des Garçons fashion in Tieton? Sure. Why not?” Ed Marquand, founder of Mighty Tieton, goes
on to say, “The art and design world is big in some ways, and small in others. For me, having this
opportunity to show the brilliant, radical, and highly influential work of Rei Kawakubo here is big. Having
access to the work through a good friend and occasional Tieton resident Cynthea Bogel reminds me how
comfortingly small that world can be. The fun part is sharing it. Who knows what it might inspire?”
Rei Kawakubo’s avant-garde designs have been highly influential to generations of fashion designers,
and they demonstrate art and fashion as one, sometimes privileging one over the other. From the
Collection of Cynthea J. Bogel, eleven Kawakubo-designed ensembles, many with shoes, from sculptural
to flat, abstract to velvet and lace, will be on display.
Collector, Cynthea J. Bogel, who usually rides her bicycle to the subway station in Japan—wearing Comme
des Garcons, states "Someone once wrote, 'If they are going to stare at you, at least make it worth their
while.' This has nothing to do with my reasons for wearing Comme des Garçons. Although Rei
Kawakubo’s clothes may be difficult for the observer to understand, when you wear them, they are easy
to understand. I wear Comme des Garçons because of the feeling the clothing elicits in me, not on me.
The clothing feels intentional—and it brings out the creative and philosophical in me. Comme des
Garçons is also extremely well crafted and—with the exception of recent runway pieces that are, as
Kawakubo said of her spring 2014 collection, “clothes that are not clothes”—very comfortable to wear.
Other clothing feels thoughtless."
Visitors are encouraged to attend a free and open to the public reception at Mighty Tieton’s brand new
event space, “617”, August 12th from 12 - 3pm. Enjoy the show and refreshments. Collector, Cynthea J.
Bogel, will be on hand as well. While in Tieton, don’t forget to stop by the Mighty Tieton Warehouse for
Tieton Arts & Humanties’ 10x10x10xTieton opening reception.
Those unable to make the reception can view the exhibition during regular gallery hours on Friday,
Saturday and Sunday from 12 - 3pm.
COMME to Tieton | Comme des Garçons Fashion and Design
August 4 - September 3, 2017
Gallery Hours: Fri, Sat, Sun from 12 - 3pm
“617”
617 Elm Street in Tieton, WA