Tieton, WA -- Mighty Tieton is bringing fashion to Tieton! COMME to Tieton | Comme des Garçons

Fashion and Design features work from three decades by Rei Kawakubo’s Comme des Garçons. The

fashion designer’s works are currently on display at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Kawakubo is only the second living fashion designer to ever have a retrospective there--the first being

Yves Saint Laurent in 1983 exhibit. Now you can see her work right here in Tieton!



“Comme des Garçons fashion in Tieton? Sure. Why not?” Ed Marquand, founder of Mighty Tieton, goes

on to say, “The art and design world is big in some ways, and small in others. For me, having this

opportunity to show the brilliant, radical, and highly influential work of Rei Kawakubo here is big. Having

access to the work through a good friend and occasional Tieton resident Cynthea Bogel reminds me how

comfortingly small that world can be. The fun part is sharing it. Who knows what it might inspire?”

Rei Kawakubo’s avant-garde designs have been highly influential to generations of fashion designers,

and they demonstrate art and fashion as one, sometimes privileging one over the other. From the

Collection of Cynthea J. Bogel, eleven Kawakubo-designed ensembles, many with shoes, from sculptural

to flat, abstract to velvet and lace, will be on display.



Collector, Cynthea J. Bogel, who usually rides her bicycle to the subway station in Japan—wearing Comme

des Garcons, states "Someone once wrote, 'If they are going to stare at you, at least make it worth their

while.' This has nothing to do with my reasons for wearing Comme des Garçons. Although Rei

Kawakubo’s clothes may be difficult for the observer to understand, when you wear them, they are easy

to understand. I wear Comme des Garçons because of the feeling the clothing elicits in me, not on me.

The clothing feels intentional—and it brings out the creative and philosophical in me. Comme des

Garçons is also extremely well crafted and—with the exception of recent runway pieces that are, as

Kawakubo said of her spring 2014 collection, “clothes that are not clothes”—very comfortable to wear.

Other clothing feels thoughtless."



Visitors are encouraged to attend a free and open to the public reception at Mighty Tieton’s brand new

event space, “617”, August 12th from 12 - 3pm. Enjoy the show and refreshments. Collector, Cynthea J.

Bogel, will be on hand as well. While in Tieton, don’t forget to stop by the Mighty Tieton Warehouse for

Tieton Arts & Humanties’ 10x10x10xTieton opening reception.



Those unable to make the reception can view the exhibition during regular gallery hours on Friday,

Saturday and Sunday from 12 - 3pm.



COMME to Tieton | Comme des Garçons Fashion and Design

August 4 - September 3, 2017

Gallery Hours: Fri, Sat, Sun from 12 - 3pm

“617”

617 Elm Street in Tieton, WA