Ribbon cutting for new medical center shared by CBC and Kadlec

RICHLAND, WA - Columbia Basin College and Kadlec Regional Medical Center opened up their new medical science center in Richland.

The Wortman Medical Center - named for former Kadlec CEO Rand Wortman - will be a new medical center where both CBC and Kadlec will use to help the community.

Kadlec will use the first two floors as a working medical clinic for its family medicine residency program.

CBC will use the medical science center for multiple subjects for students going into the healthcare field.

Wortman said the program will help keep doctors local.

"Every one of these residents that come out of this program that stays here in our community saves Kadlec a quarter-million dollars," Wortman said. "It's a win-win. You get more residents, better residents and they stay local and you know who they're going to be."

The build cost $17 million and Kadlec donated $3 million to the project.