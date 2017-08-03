Authorities serve two felony warrants, successfully apprehend suspect after standoff

UPDATE:

FINLEY, WA - On August 3 at about 5:00 a.m., local officers from the U.S. Marshal Task Force and an agent from the U.S. Department of State served two felony warrants on Fernando Amerello Tijerena (DOB: 06/05/1963).

After locating Tijerena inside the residence, Tijerena barricaded himself in a bedroom, armed himself with a knife and refused to come out. The officers exited the residence and called the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded and contained the residence and tried for several hours to negotiate with Tijerena with no success. Tijerena then armed himself with a sword and began breaking glass and sticking the sword through the walls of the residence. The Tri-Cities Regional SWAT Team was activated and responded to the location.

After several hours and attempts to talk to Tijerena by SWAT Team negotiators, CS gas was introduced into the residence. Tijerena came out of the residence and was initially uncooperative with Officers. Tijerena was taken into custody and treated for minor cuts from the broken glass.

FINLEY, WA - Benton County Sheriff's Deputies are working to get a barricaded man outside of a home.

They tried contacting a man with two felony warrants on East Bryson Brown Road just after 6:00 Thursday morning. Multiple agencies and the Tri-City Regional SWAT Team are on scene working to get the man to come out. They do think he is armed with a bow and arrow or a sword.

This is a developing story.