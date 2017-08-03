Deputies trying to get barricaded man out of home

FINLEY, WA - Benton County Sheriff's Deputies are working to get a barricaded man outside of a home.

They tried contacting a man with two felony warrants on East Bryson Brown Road just after 6:00 Thursday morning. Multiple agencies and the Tri-City Regional SWAT Team are on scene working to get the man to come out. They do think he is armed with a bow and arrow or a sword.

This is a developing story.