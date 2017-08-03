Five cars derailed near Wallula

WALLULA, WA - Another department is coming in to investigate a train derailment near Wallula early Thursday morning.

Walla Walla County Fire District #5 responded just after 1 a.m. To the Watco Train Yard to reports of a derailed train. Deputies say it was a Union Pacific train that derailed and they are now handling the investigation.

Firefighters tell NBC Right Now all the cars were empty and they were on scene cleaning up for about an hour. WWCSO also told us there is no threat to the public's safety.

This is a developing story.

