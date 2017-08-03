Woman hits officers during arrest

HERMISTON, OR - A woman is in the Umatilla County Jail after allegedly assaulting an officer. Witnesses reported a woman creating a disturbance on the 300 Block of East Cherry Avenue.

Officers found 47-year-old Janie Appleby at the scene and saw she had a warrant out for her arrest. She kicked yelled and ended up hitting an officer in the face. That officer had a bloody nose and broken glasses and was kicked in the chest.

Police took her to Umatilla County Jail. She's now facing charges of assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, and criminal mischief.

Police Chief Jason Edmiston said in a press release, "No call for service is ever predictable and officers are trained to be alert and ready to take immediate action. This incident involves yet another person having a mental crisis of some kind and officers having to respond and be the community caretaker. Fortunately, our officer only received minor injuries but taxpayers will be footing the bill to replace the glasses Ms. Appleby broke."