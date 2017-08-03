Washington woman tells police ride-sharing driver raped her

SEATTLE, WA (AP) - A Washington woman told police that a ride-sharing driver took her to an apartment and raped her after canceling her destination.

The woman contacted police on Monday. She told officers that the driver canceled her ride shortly after he picked her up and told her she would not be charged. She said he then drove her to an apartment and raped her for hours.

Investigators are working with the ride-sharing company and the victim to confirm the suspect's identity.

Police did not name the company the woman used.