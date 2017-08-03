Reduced speed zone/no parking zone during Umatilla County Fair

UMATILLA, OR - The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office wants the public to be aware that Airport Road will have a reduced speed limit of 25 mph during the Umatilla County Fair. Both shoulders of Airport Road will also be designated as No Parking Zones. The changes will affect all of Airport Road between S. Highway 395 and S. Ott Road. “There is just not enough room on Airport Road to accommodate vehicular and pedestrian traffic and also park vehicles on both sides” says Sgt. Josh Roberts. “In the interest of public safety, we ask that nobody park on the shoulder of Airport Road.” These changes have been approved by the Umatilla County Board of Commissioners.

Under ORS 811.555, it is a class D traffic violation for illegal stopping, standing or parking of a vehicle. Violators can receive a minimum fine of $110 and their vehicle can be towed away without prior notification. Please avoid being a violator by refraining from parking in the No Parking Zone or by blocking a private driveway.

Have a safe and fun time at the Umatilla County Fair and Farm City Pro-Rodeo!