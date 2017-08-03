Yakima Humane Society gets new training yard

YAKIMA, WA - Dogs at the Yakima Humane Society now have a new space where they can stretch their legs off-leash. Today, the humane society celebrated the opening of their training yard.

"This has been a huge dream of ours for a really long time, to be able to have an area where we can do one on one training with our dogs and be able to get them out of their kennel environment," said Annie Flores, communications with the Yakima Humane Society.

The new training yard features two enclosed spaces. At the moment only one dog is allowed in each cage at a time.

"Eventually we would like to see play groups within the dog yard because it is so beneficial for animals to be with other dogs," said Flores.

The $10,000 project was funded by the Kiwanis Club and private donors. This new space will help the humane society in their effort to find forever homes for pets.

"A lot of people just want to see the basics in their new pet, the sit, stay, save the day type of thing," Flores said. "We are really excited to get those basic obedience things."

Right now, only workers and volunteers are allowed to use the training yard, but in the future they hope that potential adoptive families can use the space.