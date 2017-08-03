How to pick the best watermelon

HERMISTON, OR - Have you ever stood in front of the watermelon box at the store and felt overwhelmed; unsure of how to pick the right one?

Reporter Rex Carlin found an expert. Brittany Sloan works at Bellinger Farms in Hermiston and walked him through how to test a watermelon.

"First you're just going to want to listen, and you just tap on it and what I do is hold it with one hand and tap it with another," Sloan said. "And if I'm feeling the vibration all the way through to my other hand then it's good. If it feels like I'm slapping a piece of wood, then it's not so good."

She says there are warning signs once you open the watermelon up as well.

"Whenever you open it, if its very liquid-y, then it's not good," said Sloan. "If it's not completely red and it's like a whitish color, then it's not good, it's not going to taste sweet whatsoever. And usually just the sound. If it's not sounding good when you hit it, then it's probably not going to be good when you cut it open."

So as you celebrate National Watermelon Day, make sure you're biting into a good one...one that doesn't sound like a piece of wood.