How one local business is benefiting from the heat

PASCO, WA - While some of us may be ready for the heat wave to end, some local companies are benefiting from it.

Campbell and Company Heating and Air is one of those companies who is currently in one of their busiest seasons of the year.

General Manager Brian Campbell said that so far this summer they've answered 7,200 service calls and have replaced 750 AC units.

Campbell said they prepare for this by ramping up employment and also training their employees for an hour a week in areas like safety and customer service.

"Our team is available to you if you need us," Campbell said. "So we can get out to you any day of the week we can get out to you today if needed."

Campbell said it's very easy to get a unit installed if you don't already have one. You can either visit their website or give them a call at 509-545-9848.