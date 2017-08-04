A&W giving away free root beer floats on Sunday

KENNEWICK, WA - Sunday The A&W Restaurant will be teaming up with DAV (Disabled American Veterans) to celebrate National Root Beer Float Day.

All day you can get a free small root beef float with any purchase. This is the first time A&W is partnering with DAV. Disabled American Veterans provides support services to more than one million vets every year.

Donations will be accepted throughout the day. A&W hopes to raise $150,000 for DAV. You can also donate online by clicking here.

National Root Beer Float Day is Sunday, August 6th.

