Kennewick Police searching for two suspects in overnight armed robbery

KENNEWICK, WA - Just before 2:00 a.m. on July 31, two suspects entered the Circle K at 4th and Vancouver armed with a handgun and baseball bat. They stole several items and money from the cash register.

The store was only occupied by the clerk and nobody was injured during the robbery.

Authorities have obtained images of the suspects and are sharing with the public to see if anyone has information about who they are. Both suspects had their faces covered with blue bandanas. The larger of the two had a green hat and appeared to be a white male. The smaller of the two wore a black hooded sweatshirt and large red gloves. Both spoke English and did not have accents.

Anyone with information can call dispatch at 509-628-0333 or Crime Stoppers at 509-586-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted online at www.tricitiescrimestoppers.org.