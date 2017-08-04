Hermiston School District warns against sports poster ad fraud

HERMISTON, OR – Sports Media, a vendor from Idaho Falls, Idaho is once again contacting local businesses to sell sports poster ads. Hermiston businesses are receiving an invoice in the mail claiming to go towards the 2017 fall sports poster from Hermiston High School.

Hermiston School District would like the business community to know that this vendor is not affiliated with the high school or district, and proceeds from the posters do not benefit district students. Any advertising or sponsorship for Hermiston High School programs will come directly from Larry Usher, the district’s director of athletics and activities, or Lindy Thompson, the athletics secretary.

It is apparent that the vendor knows that this is the time when Hermiston High School contacts the business community for sponsorship for the 2017-18 school year.

A formal complaint against Sports Media has been filed with the Oregon Department of Justice Fraud Department, our file number is FF5392-16.

If anyone has questions, please contact Larry Usher at (541) 667-6117.