PNNL hosts cyber security event at CBC

PASCO, WA - When you hear the term "cyber security" on the TV or on the internet, it probably intimidates you...it's a very broad term and a lot of people don't actually know what it means. But for the fourth consecutive year, PNNL is working to change that.

Pink Elephant Unicorn is basically a made-up name for an event run by PNNL to get people involved and knowledgeable about cyber security across a range of different areas.

The organizers say having people of different skill sets come together to compete in a cyber challenge builds people's knowledge base, but also their networking contacts in the industry.

"By having different sets of folks come together, it not only gives you that experience of cyber security, but it also gives you some people that you've met that you can call upon later when you're either entering the job force or you're looking for additional folks to add to your team," said Daniel Best, organizer for the Pink Elephant Unicorn Competition.

But maybe you don't know much about cyber security. Maybe, like most of us, you're just curious about an area of cyber security but don't want to participate in the competition.

The PNNL guys say come on down.

Daniel Sanner came through the event a couple years ago and not only does he now have a job at PNNL, he also helps organize this event.

"If you don't know what cyber security is, people are always talking about it on the news, 'hey, what's this cyber security thing,' it's a great way for people to learn what that's about," Sanner said. "And then they might get an interest, they could pursue a career down it. And if they don't, they might just be more cyber-aware in their internet activities."

They do still have room in the event, which wraps up tomorrow. You can come out starting at 8:00 a.m., whether you just have some questions about cyber security or you want to participate in the event at CBC.