The Gathering Place: a symbol of unity with our past

KENNEWICK, WA - It's been a decade in the making, but the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation and the Port of Kennewick have joined forces to bring you The Gathering Place.

It'll be hard to miss the next time you go out to Clover Island. The Port of Kennewick teamed up with the tribes as part of its shoreline improvements project, and with bronze sculptures of people harvesting tule reeds highlighting the area, The Gathering Place marks a goal accomplished by both the city and the tribes.

"We have a lot to work towards, but I'm very appreciative of the work it's taken in not only developing this project, but actually doing it," said Armand Minthorn with the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.

The area also includes story panels explaining tribal history and activities in the present and future, as well as a pond to go along with the sculptures.

The statues themselves represent the past and present as well, with one statue dressed in modern-day clothes, and one dressed in a traditional buckskin dress.

All in an effort to bring together this area's past and present relationship with the local tribes.