Fire threatens homes in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, WA.-- The Weller Canyon Road fire began at 11:45 Saturday morning, and since then, it's burned at least 1300 acres.

The fire is also threatening 25 homes nearby. Three of them have already been evacuated as emergencies, and others are currently under level two and three evacuation orders.

Lisa Caldwell, the Columbia County Emergency Manager, who says crews aren't sure about the fire's containment. However, they do know that it was started by a combine.

"We're in the middle of wheat country," Lisa told NBC Right Now, "And we're in the middle of harvest, and when a combine is out and cutting the wheat, you get a lot of heat that's building up."

Right now, 18 different agencies have been called in to fight the flames, including the Columbia County, Walla Walla County, Benton County, Kennewick, Richland, and Pasco Fire Departments.

We'll continue to update this post as we learn more.