Police arrest two after shots fired in Yakima Sunday night

YAKIMA, WA- Yakima police have two suspects in custody after a shooting during a domestic violence situation Sunday night.

The on-duty sergeant overnight tells NBC Right Now they got a call about shots fired near the Dutch Inn Bar, but when they got there, they did not find anything. Just a short distance from there, on Folsom Avenue, officers found a home with shell casings out front.

Both people involved were taken into custody on assault, DUI and eluding charges. We are expecting to learn more later Monday morning. No one got hurt.