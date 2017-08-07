Body of missing boater from Sunday's incident is recovered

KENNEWICK, WA - Benton County Sheriff's Office has recovered a body they believe to be 34-year-old Brandon Martin.

"'I think I see Brandon,'" recalled Gerry Martin, Brandon Martin's father. "I grabbed the binoculars and got a good shot of him, and at the same time this wave came up and the majority of his body came out of the water, and I knew it was him."

Persistence pays off for the family of the man who went overboard on the Columbia River on Sunday. The Martin family has been scouring the shores with binoculars every day since the accident, and today they found their son.

"It's never closure, but it brought our boy home," said Gerry. "That's what we wanted."

Rescue crews called off the search for Martin on Monday, but one man never stopped looking. Mark Allen is a family friend and former Columbia Basin diver, who has volunteered to go out and look for Martin every day at no charge.

"This community is the shout out we want. There's been an outpouring of love, compassion and generosity."

Deputies say they believe alcohol might have been a factor. Right now it's still under investigation.

KENNEWICK, WA- The search for 34-year-old Brandon Martin, who flew from a boat on the Columbia River, has been called off.

Martin, who is from Puyallup, and two friends may have been drinking at the time, according to deputies. On Sunday night divers spent two hours looking for him, he never resurfaced after the accident.

Columbia Basin Dive Rescue closed the Columbia Park boat launch during their search Monday night. At this point first responders plan to let nature take its course.

KENNEWICK, WA - At this hour, search and rescue crews are back out on the Columbia River looking for a man who went missing last night. They are continuing a search for a man who went missing after he fell from a boat on the river.

Police told us a boat hit something in the water, sending three people into the river. One of them didn't come back up.

Multiple agencies including Columbia Basin Dive Rescue tried to look for the man, searching for two hours. At this point they do not believe they will find him alive.

KENNEWICK, WA - A search will continue Monday morning for a man after he fell from a boat on the Columbia River Sunday night.

Police tell NBC Right Now a boat hit something in the water, sending three people into the river. One of them did not come back up. Multiple agencies including Columbia Basin Dive Rescue tried to look for the man, they searched for two hours. At this point they do not believe they will find him alive.

