Body recovered believed to be missing boater from Sunday
Benton County Sheriff's Office has recovered a body they believe to be 34-year-old Brandon Martin.More >>
Benton PUD considering a rate increase effective October 1, 2017
Benton PUD is considering a 1.9% retail rate increase to all customer rate classes effective October 1, 2017.More >>
Local utilities warn customers of telephone scam
A prominent way to scam people continues to be by telephone calls.More >>
Pasco PD searches for DV suspect after early morning threats
WSP investigating deputy involved shooting in Dayton
DAYTON, WA- The Washington State Patrol is investigating an deputy involved shooting from Wednesday afternoon at the Dayton High School baseball field. Dispatch received a call about a welfare check for a man in the field on the 300 Block of South Cottonwood Street. The Columbia County Sheriff's Office tells NBC Right Now that Deputy Kenneth Foxe was confronted by the suspect, Alonzo Snider. Deputy Foxe and Snider allegedly got into a scuffle and shots were fired. Neither were injure...More >>
Bilingual principal announced for Kennewick's new bilingual school
A bilingual principal has been chosen for Kennewick's new bilingual school.More >>
Another generator stolen from a food truck
Yet another generator stolen from a local food truck.More >>
Keeping pets safe in the heat and smoke
We all know that this heat and haze has been affecting many people in our area, but it's also affecting pets as well.More >>
Schmieman family and girlfriend go skydiving to honor their fallen beloved Marine
"A good day", "a happy day"....that's how fallen Marine Dietrich Schmieman's friends and family described their experiences today as they went skydiving in his honor.More >>
Walla Walla Police Special Teams Detectives arrest two suspects in Chase St assault
Walla Walla Police Special Teams Detectives have arrested 31-year-old Dearcie L. Abraham and 27-year-old Robert P. Burgess for their involvement in yesterday's incident in the 400 block of Chase Street.More >>
