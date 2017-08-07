Search for missing boater turns to recovery operation - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Search for missing boater turns to recovery operation

ON THE COLUMBIA RIVER, WA- A search will continue Monday morning for a man after he fell from a boat on the Columbia River Sunday night.

Police tell NBC Right Now a boat hit something in the water, sending three people into the river. One of them did not come back up. Multiple agencies including Columbia Basin Dive Rescue tried to look for the man, they searched for two hours. At this point they do not believe they will find him alive.

This is a developing story.

