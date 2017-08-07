Police arrest assault suspect after long standoff in Hermiston - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Police arrest assault suspect after long standoff in Hermiston

Posted: Updated:
Officers tell NBC Right Now the suspect had prior warrants out for his arrest. Officers tell NBC Right Now the suspect had prior warrants out for his arrest.

HERMISTON, OR - On August 7 at approximately 10:29 p.m., Hermiston officers were dispatched to the area of the 600 block of SE 7th Street on a report of a domestic disturbance. Officers arrived and located two females with injuries. Umatilla County Fire District 1 paramedics responded and rendered aid to the females.

Officers quickly discovered this was a domestic dispute involving a male, female, and a 4-year-old child. The second female went to the residence with the mother of the child as support (and as a witness) due to previous incidents. Instead of peacefully exchanging the child, the male later identified as 38-year-old Nicolas Pando assaulted his 37-year-old former spouse and her 34-year-old friend with his hands (including fists) and a baseball bat. Both females were able to escape in a vehicle and Pando retreated inside his house where he refused to communicate with officers.

Operations Captain Scott Clark and Lieutenant Randy Studebaker both responded to the scene from their residences. Lieutenant Studebaker is trained in communicating with barricaded subjects, and after nearly 4 hours, Pando exited the residence.

Pando was arrested on (4) outstanding misdemeanor charges, (1) count of Assault in the Second Degree, (1) count of Aggravated Assault in the Fourth Degree, (1) count of Strangulation, (1) count of Menacing, and (1) count of Criminal Mischief in the First Degree and eventually lodged in the county jail in Pendleton.

Both females received treatment for their injuries which consisted of facial abrasions and contusions. The 4-year-old was not injured during the incident. It is believed the damage to the vehicle will exceed $2,000.

“These are the types of calls for service nobody in this profession enjoys responding to," said Chief Jason Edmiston. "There are so many variables involved making every situation unique and officers have to make split-second decisions on the best approach to intervene. Based on the information known, our department was able to take this barricaded subject into custody without any harm to the child, surrounding neighbors or the suspect.”

-----------------------------------------------------------

HERMISTON, OR - Police have one man in custody after a standoff in Hermiston Sunday night.

Officers surrounded a home on SE 7th Street around 10:30 p.m. after receiving a domestic violence call. The suspect allegedly assaulted two women, one of which is his ex-wife. Medics evaluated both victims, sending one to the hospital. 

The suspect continued to make threats and barricaded himself inside the home. Witnesses say officers called for him to come out of the home over a loud speaker for hours. He finally surrendered around 2:00 a.m. A child was found sleeping inside during the time of the standoff but was eventually reunited with their mother.

Officers tell NBC Right Now the suspect had prior warrants out for his arrest. 

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>

  • Police arrest assault suspect after long standoff in Hermiston

    Police arrest assault suspect after long standoff in Hermiston

    Monday, August 7 2017 1:43 PM EDT2017-08-07 17:43:17 GMT

    Police have one man in custody after a standoff in Hermiston Sunday night. 

    More >>

    Police have one man in custody after a standoff in Hermiston Sunday night. 

    More >>

  • Search for missing boater turns to recovery operation

    Search for missing boater turns to recovery operation

    Monday, August 7 2017 11:26 AM EDT2017-08-07 15:26:40 GMT
    ON THE COLUMBIA RIVER, WA- A search will continue Monday morning for a man after he fell from a boat on the Columbia River Sunday night. Police tell NBC Right Now a boat hit something in the water, sending three people into the river. One of them did not come back up. Multiple agencies including Columbia Basin Dive Rescue tried to look for the man, they searched for two hours. At this point they do not believe they will find him alive. This is a developing story. More >>
    ON THE COLUMBIA RIVER, WA- A search will continue Monday morning for a man after he fell from a boat on the Columbia River Sunday night. Police tell NBC Right Now a boat hit something in the water, sending three people into the river. One of them did not come back up. Multiple agencies including Columbia Basin Dive Rescue tried to look for the man, they searched for two hours. At this point they do not believe they will find him alive. This is a developing story. More >>

  • Pig jumps from trailer on I-5

    Pig jumps from trailer on I-5

    Saturday, August 5 2017 8:15 PM EDT2017-08-06 00:15:26 GMT
         FEDERAL WAY, Wash. (AP) - Washington State Highway Patrol says a large pig headed to auction jumped from a trailer on Interstate 5 near Federal Way on Saturday morning.      Trooper Rick Johnson says the pig made the leap at about 10 a.m. and passers-by stopped and herded the pig through an opening in barriers along the interstate so it wouldn't walk into traffic.      Johnson says the pig had some scrapes but otherwise appeared uninju...More >>
         FEDERAL WAY, Wash. (AP) - Washington State Highway Patrol says a large pig headed to auction jumped from a trailer on Interstate 5 near Federal Way on Saturday morning.      Trooper Rick Johnson says the pig made the leap at about 10 a.m. and passers-by stopped and herded the pig through an opening in barriers along the interstate so it wouldn't walk into traffic.      Johnson says the pig had some scrapes but otherwise appeared uninju...More >>
    •   