Police arrest assault suspect after long standoff in Hermiston

HERMISTON, OR - On August 7 at approximately 10:29 p.m., Hermiston officers were dispatched to the area of the 600 block of SE 7th Street on a report of a domestic disturbance. Officers arrived and located two females with injuries. Umatilla County Fire District 1 paramedics responded and rendered aid to the females.

Officers quickly discovered this was a domestic dispute involving a male, female, and a 4-year-old child. The second female went to the residence with the mother of the child as support (and as a witness) due to previous incidents. Instead of peacefully exchanging the child, the male later identified as 38-year-old Nicolas Pando assaulted his 37-year-old former spouse and her 34-year-old friend with his hands (including fists) and a baseball bat. Both females were able to escape in a vehicle and Pando retreated inside his house where he refused to communicate with officers.

Operations Captain Scott Clark and Lieutenant Randy Studebaker both responded to the scene from their residences. Lieutenant Studebaker is trained in communicating with barricaded subjects, and after nearly 4 hours, Pando exited the residence.

Pando was arrested on (4) outstanding misdemeanor charges, (1) count of Assault in the Second Degree, (1) count of Aggravated Assault in the Fourth Degree, (1) count of Strangulation, (1) count of Menacing, and (1) count of Criminal Mischief in the First Degree and eventually lodged in the county jail in Pendleton.

Both females received treatment for their injuries which consisted of facial abrasions and contusions. The 4-year-old was not injured during the incident. It is believed the damage to the vehicle will exceed $2,000.

“These are the types of calls for service nobody in this profession enjoys responding to," said Chief Jason Edmiston. "There are so many variables involved making every situation unique and officers have to make split-second decisions on the best approach to intervene. Based on the information known, our department was able to take this barricaded subject into custody without any harm to the child, surrounding neighbors or the suspect.”

HERMISTON, OR - Police have one man in custody after a standoff in Hermiston Sunday night.

Officers surrounded a home on SE 7th Street around 10:30 p.m. after receiving a domestic violence call. The suspect allegedly assaulted two women, one of which is his ex-wife. Medics evaluated both victims, sending one to the hospital.

The suspect continued to make threats and barricaded himself inside the home. Witnesses say officers called for him to come out of the home over a loud speaker for hours. He finally surrendered around 2:00 a.m. A child was found sleeping inside during the time of the standoff but was eventually reunited with their mother.

