Police arrest assault suspect after long standoff in HermistonPosted: Updated:
Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>
-
Police arrest assault suspect after long standoff in Hermiston
Police arrest assault suspect after long standoff in Hermiston
Police have one man in custody after a standoff in Hermiston Sunday night.More >>
Police have one man in custody after a standoff in Hermiston Sunday night.More >>
Search for missing boater turns to recovery operation
Search for missing boater turns to recovery operationON THE COLUMBIA RIVER, WA- A search will continue Monday morning for a man after he fell from a boat on the Columbia River Sunday night. Police tell NBC Right Now a boat hit something in the water, sending three people into the river. One of them did not come back up. Multiple agencies including Columbia Basin Dive Rescue tried to look for the man, they searched for two hours. At this point they do not believe they will find him alive. This is a developing story. More >>ON THE COLUMBIA RIVER, WA- A search will continue Monday morning for a man after he fell from a boat on the Columbia River Sunday night. Police tell NBC Right Now a boat hit something in the water, sending three people into the river. One of them did not come back up. Multiple agencies including Columbia Basin Dive Rescue tried to look for the man, they searched for two hours. At this point they do not believe they will find him alive. This is a developing story. More >>
Pig jumps from trailer on I-5
Pig jumps from trailer on I-5FEDERAL WAY, Wash. (AP) - Washington State Highway Patrol says a large pig headed to auction jumped from a trailer on Interstate 5 near Federal Way on Saturday morning. Trooper Rick Johnson says the pig made the leap at about 10 a.m. and passers-by stopped and herded the pig through an opening in barriers along the interstate so it wouldn't walk into traffic. Johnson says the pig had some scrapes but otherwise appeared uninju...More >>FEDERAL WAY, Wash. (AP) - Washington State Highway Patrol says a large pig headed to auction jumped from a trailer on Interstate 5 near Federal Way on Saturday morning. Trooper Rick Johnson says the pig made the leap at about 10 a.m. and passers-by stopped and herded the pig through an opening in barriers along the interstate so it wouldn't walk into traffic. Johnson says the pig had some scrapes but otherwise appeared uninju...More >>
The Gathering Place: a symbol of unity with our past
The Gathering Place: a symbol of unity with our past
It's been a decade in the making, but the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation and the Port of Kennewick have joined forces to bring you The Gathering Place.More >>
It's been a decade in the making, but the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation and the Port of Kennewick have joined forces to bring you The Gathering Place.More >>
Extreme heat and smoke puts elderly at risk
Extreme heat and smoke puts elderly at risk
The air quality around the region is continuing to take a hit this week.More >>
The air quality around the region is continuing to take a hit this week.More >>
PNNL hosts cyber security event at CBC
PNNL hosts cyber security event at CBC
When you hear the term "cyber security" on the TV or on the internet, it probably intimidates you...it's a very broad term and a lot of people don't actually know what it means.More >>
When you hear the term "cyber security" on the TV or on the internet, it probably intimidates you...it's a very broad term and a lot of people don't actually know what it means.More >>
Scooteney Reservoir closed to swimming
Scooteney Reservoir closed to swimming
Benton-Franklin Health District has ordered the Scooteney Reservoir closed to swimming due to toxic levels of bacteria in the lake.More >>
Benton-Franklin Health District has ordered the Scooteney Reservoir closed to swimming due to toxic levels of bacteria in the lake.More >>
Hermiston School District warns against sports poster ad fraud
Hermiston School District warns against sports poster ad fraud
Sports Media, a vendor from Idaho Falls, Idaho is once again contacting local businesses to sell sports poster ads.More >>
Sports Media, a vendor from Idaho Falls, Idaho is once again contacting local businesses to sell sports poster ads.More >>
How to pick the best watermelon
How to pick the best watermelon
Have you ever stood in front of the watermelon box at the store and felt overwhelmed; unsure of how to pick the right one?More >>
Have you ever stood in front of the watermelon box at the store and felt overwhelmed; unsure of how to pick the right one?More >>
A&W giving away free root beer floats on Sunday
A&W giving away free root beer floats on Sunday
Sunday The A&W Restaurant will be teaming up with DAV (Disabled American Veterans) to celebrate National Root Beer Float Day.More >>
Sunday The A&W Restaurant will be teaming up with DAV (Disabled American Veterans) to celebrate National Root Beer Float Day.More >>