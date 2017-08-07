Wapato man loses everything in trailer fire

WAPATO, WA - On August 6 at 7:30 p.m., Yakima County Fire District #5 was dispatched to a structure fire on South Street in Wapato.

When they arrived, they found three small camp trailers, a vehicle, and other debris on fire. There was also a small grass fire burning onto the neighboring properties.

The owner, who had been living in the three camp trailers, lost everything. The cost of damage is estimated at $10,000.

The owner stated he was cooking in one of the trailers and fell asleep. When he woke up, the trailer that he cooks in was fully involved and the fire quickly spread to the other two.

The fire was contained in a half hour, with no damage to neighboring properties. Red Cross was contacted to assist the owner with housing, food, and clothing.