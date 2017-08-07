Man arrested after stealing a car in Yakima

YAKIMA, WA - One man is behind bars tonight after stealing a car and leading officers on a chase in Yakima this morning.

Officers say the man stole a car from Elite Towing Yard, and the chase started when WSP spotted the car on Highway 82.

The chase came to an end on Central Avenue near 7th Street, and the suspect escaped on foot. Officers and K-9's were able to find him hiding in a home.

The suspect had a warrant out for his arrest. Right now, he could be facing charges of vehicle theft and eluding.