Kennewick PD actively searching for domestic violence suspect

KENNEWICK, WA- Kennewick police are asking for information that could lead them to a domestic violence arrest.

Officers responded to the call just before midnight on Monday near the 400 Block of East Bruneau Avenue. 41-year-old Brent Smith allegedly tried to talk to his ex-girlfriend which led to the argument. She claims he broke out the windows of her car

Smith ran away from the scene, officers are actively looking for him. If you know anything call 509-628-0333.