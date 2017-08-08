Body falls out of coroner's van into traffic

OLYMPIA, WA (AP) - A coroner's office in Washington state is investigating after two gurneys - including one carrying a deceased person - fell out of a van and rolled into traffic.



The van was on its way back to the coroner's office just before 12:30 p.m. Monday after responding to a death at a home.



Olympia Police said the two gurneys fell out of the van and one with a body tipped over in the middle of the intersection. A couple of officers happened to be nearby as calls came in and were able to divert traffic.



Dispatchers alerted the coroner's office and the van returned to the scene. The driver said they hadn't noticed the gurneys were missing. The Thurston County coroner's office is investigating the incident.