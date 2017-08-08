CRIME STOPPERS: Basileo Angel Martinez

PASCO, WA - Pasco Police and Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers are looking for a Basileo Angel Martinez.

Martinez's last known residence city is Pasco. He is 28 (DOB: 2-23-89), white, 5'5", 245 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

He has "Smile Now Cry Later" tattooed on his right arm.

Martinez has several felony warrants out of Benton and Franklin Counties for Failure to Appear: Original Charges- Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Identity Theft, Burglary 1st, Assault 4th, & Vehicle Prowling.

