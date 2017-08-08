Kennewick man stabbed in the back with an ice pick by former friend's widow

KENNEWICK, WA - KPD Patrol officers responded to Trios Medical Center ER on Monday, August 7 at approximately 9:00 p.m. after a Mr. Ahrens was admitted for treatment for a puncture wound to his upper back.

Upon contact, Ahrens reported upon arriving at his residence earlier that evening, he was confronted inside the home by a woman he knows as 59-year-old Tamara Cooke. Cooke has stayed at his residence previously as she is the widow of a friend of Ahrens. However, he has not seen her in approximately 3 months. She was inside the residence last night and confronted him after hitting him in the back. It was not until after she left that he realized he had the puncture wound, as Cooke was armed with an ice pick style instrument when she assaulted him. Ahrens' injury is not life-threatening.

KPD was unsuccessful in locating Cooke after the report was made. Anyone with information on Cooke's location is encouraged to contact KPD or Crime Stoppers. A photo of Ms. Cooke is included with this article.

If someone has information that they would like to provide while remaining confidential, they may call the Crime Stoppers line at 586-TIPS (8477), 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.tricitiescrimestoppers.org.