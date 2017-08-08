Benton City mother of four in need of a lung transplant

BENTON CITY, WA - A lot of things we take for granted are things that one young Benton City mother wishes she could still do. She was diagnosed with a rare lung disease two years ago, and her life hasn't been the same since.

Brandie Rhoades was a healthy 28-year-old mother of three with one on the way, until her world drastically changed forever.

"My symptoms came on so fast," Rhoades said.

Symptoms most of us wouldn't think twice about, but luckily, Brandie did. She went to a few doctors who, at first, didn't detect anything serious. But then, she got the phone call that changed her world.

"My doctor herself called that afternoon with the results and said, 'you do have a lung disease,'" said Rhoades.

Follicular Bronchiolitis...it's a very rare lung disease, especially for someone Brandie's age. Basically, her lungs are inflamed, causing her airways to become more narrow and do not exchange oxygen and carbon monoxide as they should. Doctors can't explain why the disease came out of nowhere, but they do know her case is so extreme that her only chance for a healthier life is to get a lung transplant.

"Really other than that, there's not a whole lot that can be done."

Everything about her day-to-day life is different, from the little things...

"I had gotten into hiking badger before I got sick, and I thought I may never be able to do that again."

...to the big things, like her four kids. Especially her youngest, who has never had a healthy mom.

"She doesn't get a mom that can pick her up and spin her around and play with her because those are things I can't do," Rhoades said. "I can hardly make it from the bedroom the bathroom because I get so short of breath."

Right now, Brandie and her doctors are taking the steps needed to put her on a transplant list. But, through it all, she has stayed positive and learned one of the most valuable lessons in life...to never take your health for granted.

"It would obviously be amazing and a dream come true and so worth it if I could come out on the other side to just...be able to breathe again."

All this smoke and haze in the air lately has not helped her situation at all, but her family, friends, and the community have all rallied around Brandie, even raising more than $10,000 on a medical fundraising page for her to use in that chance that she gets a lung transplant.

https://www.youcaring.com/brandierhoades-895658