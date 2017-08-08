Rosé all the way: how this type of wine is boosting business

RICHLAND, WA - Reporter Mackenzie Allen checked in with a local winery to see how the increasingly-popular rosé wine is helping boost business.

While the overly sweet blush wines of the 1980's may have spoiled some people off all pink wines, the increasing popularity of more complex rosés sold at Goose Ridge is providing a boon to the entire wine-making community.

In fact, the Goose Ridge rosé is fast becoming one of their best sellers.

Goose Ridge first started bottling rosé about five years ago, and this summer they've been selling about 5 cases a week. By now, just about every winery in our area is bottling rosé.

"It used to be just a handful and now it seems like everyone has a rosé, which is great," said Meredith Bowman, manager at Goose Ridge Estate Vineyard.

It's a no-brainer why for Bowman, especially in this heat.

"Rosé is a really nice wine to enjoy on a hot day," she said. "Sometimes those reds are a little big to drink on a triple-digit day; I certainly don't want anything like that. Those are fireside wines for me. I would actually drink rosé year-round."

Rosé is essentially a red wine grape that is treated like a white wine grape. But what does it taste like?

"I would describe rosé as beautiful, bright, refreshing, it can be almost floral sometimes, a lot of times you'll get a lot of strawberry and rhubarb," Bowman said. "There are so many different types of rosé; it's fun to try lots of different ones."

Nationwide, it's growing faster than prosecco, cabernet, pinot grigio, and chardonnay. Part of that popularity is credited to social media.

"There's a lifestyle brand called 'Yes Way Rosé' and they've really brought a lot, they have a big social media presence, and they have shirts that say 'Yes Way Rosé' and 'Rosé All Day,'' said Bowman. "And it's really one of those wines that's really approachable."

Because of course, at the end of the day, it all comes down to what tastes good.