Granger police looking for suspect in second robbery at US Bank

GRANGER, WA - On August 8 at around 11:48 a.m., the Granger Police Department responded to a robbery call at the Granger branch of US Bank. A male suspect handed the teller a note demanding cash. The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was injured.

The suspect is described as a male in his early 20's, standing approximately 5 foot 5 inches to 5 foot 7 inches, weighing 150 to 165 pounds with an athletic build, light skin, brown goatee, last seen wearing a black hat, black sunglasses, a red bandana around the neck, a black hoodie with a large white Nike swoosh on the chest, light blue jeans, and dark colored shoes.

The Granger Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding the robbery and/or the suspect to call (509) 854-2656 or (509) 854-1886.