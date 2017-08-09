YSCO investigating drive-by shooting that injured Grandview woman

Neither of them claim to know the suspects. This case is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call (509) 574-2500.

BUENA, WA- A 22-year-old woman from Grandview has been checked out after being shot in the leg Tuesday night.

Deputies tell NBC Right Now she came to the Toppenish hospital in a private car around 9 p.m. YSCO found out she had been shot near the 9200 Block of Yakima Valley Highway in Buena. According to the victim and a witness, the suspects drove by in a dark colored vehicle and fired multiple times at their moving car.

Neither claim to know the suspects. This case is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call (509) 574-2500.