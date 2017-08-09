YSCO investigating drive-by shooting that injured Grandview woma - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

YSCO investigating drive-by shooting that injured Grandview woman

Posted: Updated:
Neither of them claim to know the suspects. This case is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call (509) 574-2500. Neither of them claim to know the suspects. This case is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call (509) 574-2500.

BUENA, WA- A 22-year-old woman from Grandview has been checked out after being shot in the leg Tuesday night.

Deputies tell NBC Right Now she came to the Toppenish hospital in a private car around 9 p.m.  YSCO found out she had been shot near the 9200 Block of Yakima Valley Highway in Buena. According to the victim and a witness, the suspects drove by in a dark colored vehicle and fired multiple times at their moving car.

Neither claim to know the suspects. This case is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call (509) 574-2500.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>

  • Yakima River Water Rescue saves man stuck on a dam

    Yakima River Water Rescue saves man stuck on a dam

    Tuesday, August 8 2017 6:23 AM EDT2017-08-08 10:23:48 GMT

    A Wapato man is now recovering after a swim in the Yakima River turned dangerous, leaving him stuck on a dam for several hours. 

    More >>

    A Wapato man is now recovering after a swim in the Yakima River turned dangerous, leaving him stuck on a dam for several hours. 

    More >>

  • Man arrested after stealing a car in Yakima

    Man arrested after stealing a car in Yakima

    Monday, August 7 2017 9:21 PM EDT2017-08-08 01:21:37 GMT

    One man is behind bars tonight after stealing a car and leading officers on a chase in Yakima this morning.

    More >>

    One man is behind bars tonight after stealing a car and leading officers on a chase in Yakima this morning.

    More >>

  • Wapato man loses everything in trailer fire

    Wapato man loses everything in trailer fire

    Monday, August 7 2017 1:54 PM EDT2017-08-07 17:54:33 GMT

    On August 6 at 7:30 p.m., Yakima County Fire District #5 was dispatched to a structure fire on South Street in Wapato. 

    More >>

    On August 6 at 7:30 p.m., Yakima County Fire District #5 was dispatched to a structure fire on South Street in Wapato. 

    More >>
    •   