Update on Tupper Corral Fire in Oregon

PENDLETON, OR – Firefighters were successful last night with suppression actions to catch the Tupper Corral Fire, located one mile west of Tupper Guard Station and 20 miles southeast of Heppner. The 167-acre fire, which is burning in grass and timber, is now 100% lined and 40% contained.

“Interagency cooperation was key in catching this fire,” said Doug Baxter, Heppner Ranger District Fire Management Officer. “The additional firefighting resources provided by our partners at Oregon Department of Forestry, successfully assisted the district with catching this fire.”

Firefighter success was also largely due to available air resources, available crews, favorable winds and topography. Today firefighters will focus on securing containment lines and mopping up hot spots near the control lines. Risks to firefighters working on the fire include excessive heat and snags, which continue to burn and fall inside the fire perimeter. Resources on the fire include seven engines, two crews, one water tender and one dozer. Approximately 60 personnel are assigned to the fire.

The fire was reported yesterday, August 8 at 3:45 p.m. and was threatening Tupper Guard Station and nearby utility lines. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Very hot and dry conditions are expected to persist through early next week. Firefighters will be facing high temperatures in the 90's with relative humidity around 15-20 percent. Light winds are forecasted for the fire area tomorrow. The forecast is calling for a chance of thunderstorms Thursday through Saturday.

The fire danger rating is EXTREME and Public Use Restrictions involving campfires and chainsaw use are in effect. For more information about the Umatilla National Forest’s Public Use Restrictions, please contact any forest office, call the Forest Information hotline at 1-877-958-9663, or visit their website at www.fs.usda.gov/umatilla/.

The latest fire information will be posted on the Blue Mountains Fire Information Blog. If you are interested in receiving updates on fires in the Blue Mountains, follow their blog at http://bluemountainfireinfo.blogspot.com/.