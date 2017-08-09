Put immunizations on your back-to-school list

YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima Health District (YHD) is reminding parents and guardians to make sure their kids’ immunizations are up to date before going back to school next month. Young children, preteens, and teens all need vaccines to stay healthy throughout the school year.

“Vaccination protects our children against serious diseases, including measles, whooping cough, and hepatitis. When children are not vaccinated, they can both catch and spread diseases to others in their classrooms and community,” says health officer, Dr. Chris Spitters. “Ensuring that all school children are protected against vaccine preventable diseases is a key ingredient for maintaining a healthy community and is a top priority for the Health District.”

YHD encourages parents and guardians to check with their providers to make sure that their families are up to date on all necessary immunizations. You can access a list of all required vaccinations at the Washington State Department of Health website in both English and Spanish.

Most health insurance plans cover the cost of vaccines. However, if you don’t have insurance, or it does not cover vaccines, the Vaccines for Children (VFC) program may be able to help. The VFC program provides vaccines for children 18 years and under, who are not insured, underinsured and Medicaid-eligible.

Contact your provider to see if they participate in the VFC program. You can also check the Yakima Health District website for a list of participating providers in Yakima County.