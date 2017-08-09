CRIME STOPPERS: Suspects in Wal Mart robbery

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police need to identify these two subjects wanted in connections with theft of money from the Kennewick Wal Mart on August 2, 2017. They opened a cash register after checking several.

The same subjects are believed to be involved in similar incidents in Othello and Spokane just before this theft.

If you have any information about these subjects, let Crime Stoppers or KPD know. Your information could earn you a cash reward. You never have to reveal your identity and you can remain anonymous when providing information. Call 800-222-8477 or email www.tricitiescrimestoppers.org.