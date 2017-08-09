Walla Walla Police Special Teams Detectives arrest two suspects in Chase St assault

WALLA WALLA, WA - Walla Walla Police Special Teams Detectives have arrested 31-year-old Dearcie L. Abraham and 27-year-old Robert P. Burgess for their involvement in yesterday's incident in the 400 block of Chase Street.

Both were lodged at the Walla Walla County Jail on charges of Assault in the Fourth Degree and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle.

Detectives continue their investigation for the third suspect that was armed with a knife and threatened the victim in the incident.

If anyone has any additional information, you're encouraged to call Detective J. Maiuri at (509)-524-4408.