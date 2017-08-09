Gov. Inslee weighs in on North Korea's nuclear weapon involvement

WASHINGTON - As North Korea threatens nuclear war on the U.S., Alaska and Hawaii are states on alert. But what about here in Washington?

Governor Jay Inslee says everyone should be concerned about the situation with North Korea, but is hopeful calmer minds will prevail.

North Korea is threatening to fire missiles at Guam - a U.S. territory...and home to thousands of military personnel.

Last month, North Korea tested an intercontinental ballistic missile that could have had the range to hit major U.S. cities. Hawaii is the first state taking steps in case of a nuclear attack.

An initial blast would kill thousands, but the radioactive fallout is just as deadly. Hawaiian officials are telling people if a nuclear missile is launched that people try to hide inside a concrete building and have preparations for about two weeks.

Here in Washington, Governor Inslee is hopeful that President Trump can be "more mature and rational" and find a diplomatic solution.

"The sanctions actually was a success," Gov. Inslee said. "The international community agreed to these sanctions. We should let the sanctions speak rather than incendiary rhetoric. Teddy Roosevelt said, 'speak softly and carry a big stick,'...we've got the big stick, it's time for a little more mature rhetoric."

Over the weekend, the U.N. Security Council voted unanimously to impose new sanctions that would cost North Korea one billion of it's three-billion dollar annual export revenue.

But many experts believe it will not be effective because China - North Korea's only ally - has propped up the regime because the country's collapse would be a worse outcome.