Bilingual principal announced for Kennewick's new bilingual school
A bilingual principal has been chosen for Kennewick's new bilingual school.More >>
Another generator stolen from a food truck
Yet another generator stolen from a local food truck.More >>
Keeping pets safe in the heat and smoke
We all know that this heat and haze has been affecting many people in our area, but it's also affecting pets as well.More >>
Schmieman family and girlfriend go skydiving to honor their fallen beloved Marine
"A good day", "a happy day"....that's how fallen Marine Dietrich Schmieman's friends and family described their experiences today as they went skydiving in his honor.More >>
Walla Walla Police Special Teams Detectives arrest two suspects in Chase St assault
Walla Walla Police Special Teams Detectives have arrested 31-year-old Dearcie L. Abraham and 27-year-old Robert P. Burgess for their involvement in yesterday's incident in the 400 block of Chase Street.More >>
Update on Tupper Corral Fire in Oregon
Firefighters were successful last night with suppression actions to catch the Tupper Corral Fire, located one mile west of Tupper Guard Station and 20 miles southeast of Heppner.More >>
How drones play a part in construction
We see drones being used for almost everything today; from police work to wildfires, and now even construction.More >>
High school cross country runners weigh in on smoke-filled air
With triple-digit temperatures and smoke filling our hair, lacing up and getting active outdoors can be a health risk.More >>
Rosé all the way: how this type of wine is boosting business
Reporter Mackenzie Allen checked in with a local winery to see how the increasingly-popular rosé wine is helping boost business.More >>
Benton City mother of four in need of a lung transplant
A lot of things we take for granted are things that one young Benton City mother wishes she could still do.More >>
