Bilingual principal announced for Kennewick's new bilingual school

KENNEWICK, WA - A bilingual principal has been chosen for Kennewick's new bilingual school.

Desert Hills Middle School's old land will be the new home for dual-language elementary number 17, and is currently under construction.

This will be the first dual-language elementary school in Kennewick and its new principal was announced last week. Jaime Silva has more than 20 years of experience in education and is excited to make an impact within the community.

"I want to bring students and families together," Silva said. "I want to make sure that they are able to come together and learn both Spanish and English, and make it a culture piece, a positive one."

Students enrolled in the new dual-language elementary school will have the opportunity to learn two languages - English and Spanish. That means native speakers of both languages will teach the students, and in the long run will benefit their education and life, since they'll be bi-literate and bilingual.

The new school is expected to open in August of 2018.