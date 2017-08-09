Getting back to bedtimes

UNITED STATES - The start of a brand new school year is quickly approaching, and that means scheduled bedtimes are back.

Experts suggest practicing two weeks before school starts to get circadian rhythms back on track.

The secret is going slowly, so the new bedtime is hardly noticeable - maybe pushing it 15 minutes earlier each night.

Do the same in the morning. Wake up 15 minutes earlier, or make it 30 if you're in a pinch to make this change quicker. But no more than half an hour different than what the student got used to over the summer.

The sleep recommendations for elementary and middle school students according to the American Academy of Pediatrics is 10 to 12 hours!

8 to 10 hours is recommended for high schoolers.