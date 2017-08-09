Another generator stolen from a food truck

RICHLAND, WA - Yet another generator stolen from a local food truck.

We told you about that happening to "Fresh Out The Box" last week, and tonight, another generator gone from a popular shaved ice stand in Richland.

Timothy Bonagofski, the owner of Snowie Shaved Ice, says their stand has been closed for almost a week because of the poor air quality. Today, when he came to open up, he noticed their brand new generator was missing and the cables had been cut.

Bonagofski says they had made a deal with the city to run off a generator until they could get a power pad. Now without the generator, he has no choice but to close down the shaved ice truck until they can get the power pad.

"We just wanted our generator back," Bonagofski said. "I don't care who has it or if they have it, just bring it back to us, we're just trying to make a living. It's rough out here, I get that, but you don't have to take from somebody, that's their property man."

Bonagofski's business is taking a big hit from having the $4,000 generator stolen. He says that they'll also have to sell over 1,000 cups of shaved ice just to make up for it.

If Bonagofski's name is familiar, this is because he is the one that puts on the free fireworks display in West Richland every 4th of July.