WSP investigating deputy involved shooting in Dayton

DAYTON, WA- The Washington State Patrol is investigating a deputy involved shooting from Wednesday afternoon at the Dayton High School baseball field.

Dispatch received a call about a welfare check for a man in the field on the 300 Block of South Cottonwood Street. The Columbia County Sheriff's Office tells NBC Right Now that Deputy Kenneth Foxe was confronted by the suspect, Alonzo Snider. Deputy Foxe and Snider allegedly got into a scuffle and shots were fired. Neither were injured from a gunshot wound during the incident but Deputy Foxe suffered from lacerations and both had minor injuries.

Local medics treated both men at the scene and received additional care at local hospitals. Snider went to St. Mary's in Walla Walla as Deputy Foxe when to Dayton General Hospital.

We are told no more information is available at this moment.

Through a press release issued by Columbia County Sheriff's Office, "Sheriff Rocky Miller wishes to extend his gratitude to members of the Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office for assisting at the scene and for backing on calls during this critical incident."