Early morning crash injures motorcyclist

Kennewick, WA - Just after 5 a.m. Thursday morning, Kennewick police responded to a 2-vehicle crash along 26th Place and Dayton Street involving a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist suffered minor injuries, possibly a broken ankle, according to Sgt. Randy Maynard with Kennewick Police.

There are no reports of any other injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story.

