CRIME STOPPERS: Suspect in office complex burglary

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police want to identify this subject in connection with a burglary at an office complex located at 3311 W. Clearwater Avenue that took place in the early morning hours of August 9, 2017.

If you have any information about this subject, let us know. Your information could earn you a cash reward. You never have to reveal your identity and you can remain anonymous when providing information. Please call 800-222-8477 or visit www.tricitiescrimestoppers.org.