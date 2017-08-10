Bellevue, two Seattle suburbs ban safe injection sites

SEATTLE, WA (AP) - Bellevue and two other cities near Seattle have voted to ban safe injection sites for drug users in opposition to a proposal by King County.



The Federal Way City Council voted Tuesday to ban the sites, following the cities of Auburn and Bellevue.



King County has proposed creating two "Community Health Engagement Locations" - one in Seattle and one in another part of the county -- staffed with medical professionals who would help prevent overdose deaths.



The county says it doesn't have a short list of locations, just that the sites would be in areas where a high amount of public drug use occurs.