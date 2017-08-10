Woman sues hospital in death of 4-day-old son

PORTLAND, OR (AP) - An Oregon woman is suing the hospital where she gave birth to her son in after he died from being smothered at just 4-days old.



Wednesday, the woman filed an $8.6 million lawsuit against Portland Adventist Medical Center. Monica Thompson claims the hospital is at fault for her child's death because the newborn was put in bed with her at night for breastfeeding while she was unsupervised and medicated with pain and sleep aids.



Thompson says she dozed off on the August 2012 night and woke up to find her son not breathing.



He suffered brain damage and was removed from life support after doctors said his comatose state was irreversible.



Medical center spokeswoman Kristi Spurgeon Johnson declined comment, saying on Wednesday the hospital didn't yet have a chance to review the lawsuit.