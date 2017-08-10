CRIME STOPPERS: Suspects for prescription fraud - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

CRIME STOPPERS: Suspects for prescription fraud

Posted: Updated:

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police are investigating a series of prescription fraud involving these individuals. These incidents have taken place throughout the Tri-Cities and other areas. These images are from an August 4, 2017 incident in Kennewick.

If you have any information about these subjects, let us know. Your information could earn you a cash reward. You never have to reveal your identity and you can remain anonymous when providing information. Please call 800-222-8477 or visit www.tricitiescrimestoppers.org.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>

  • An estimated $3 million worth of marijuana seized in drug bust

    An estimated $3 million worth of marijuana seized in drug bust

    Thursday, August 10 2017 9:00 PM EDT2017-08-11 01:00:22 GMT

    In Adams County, a massive marijuana bust happened in a town you've probably never heard of.

    More >>

    In Adams County, a massive marijuana bust happened in a town you've probably never heard of.

    More >>

  • Body of missing boater from Sunday's incident is recovered

    Body of missing boater from Sunday's incident is recovered

    Thursday, August 10 2017 8:43 PM EDT2017-08-11 00:43:22 GMT

    Benton County Sheriff's Office has recovered a body they believe to be 34-year-old Brandon Martin.

    More >>

    Benton County Sheriff's Office has recovered a body they believe to be 34-year-old Brandon Martin.

    More >>

  • Body of 26-year-old Marine Dietrich Schmieman returns home

    Body of 26-year-old Marine Dietrich Schmieman returns home

    Thursday, August 10 2017 8:22 PM EDT2017-08-11 00:22:34 GMT

    Fallen Marine Sergeant and Hanford High School graduate Dietrich Schmieman is heading home for the last time...nearly a month after dying in a helicopter crash in Mississippi.

    More >>

    Fallen Marine Sergeant and Hanford High School graduate Dietrich Schmieman is heading home for the last time...nearly a month after dying in a helicopter crash in Mississippi.

    More >>
    •   