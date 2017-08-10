CRIME STOPPERS: Suspects for prescription fraud

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police are investigating a series of prescription fraud involving these individuals. These incidents have taken place throughout the Tri-Cities and other areas. These images are from an August 4, 2017 incident in Kennewick.

If you have any information about these subjects, let us know. Your information could earn you a cash reward. You never have to reveal your identity and you can remain anonymous when providing information. Please call 800-222-8477 or visit www.tricitiescrimestoppers.org.