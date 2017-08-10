Off-duty police officer accidentally shoots wife

MOSES LAKE, WA - On August 9, 2017 at 7:51 p.m., officers of the Moses Lake Police Department were dispatched to a report of an accidental shooting inside a residence in 1100 block of Lakeside Drive, in the city limits of Moses Lake.

28-year-old Jose A. Rivera called 911 reporting that he had accidentally shot his wife. Rivera is a deputy with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, and was off-duty at the time.



When officers arrived, they found 25-year-old Sydney A. Rivera had sustained a single gunshot wound. She was transported by ambulance to Samaritan Hospital, and later transferred to another medical facility. She was conscious when transported, and officers were able to speak with her at the hospital. Sydney confirmed the incident was not domestic violence related. Sydney is currently listed in stable condition.



The Central Basin Investigative Team was activated due to Rivera’s employment in law enforcement and the nature of the incident. CBIT is comprised of detectives from agencies in the Grant and Adams county areas, and was formed to investigate officer involved shootings. The Moses Lake Police Department is the lead agency for this incident.



The investigation to this point shows that Jose Rivera was handling a firearm when it discharged, striking Sydney one time. Firearms and a spent case were recovered from the scene. At the time of the shooting, the Rivera’s four-month-old child was the only other person in the in the residence. There are no indications that alcohol and/or drugs were involved in the incident.



Jose Rivera has worked for the Grant County Sheriff’s Office since January of 2016 as a patrol deputy. Previous to that, he worked for three years as an officer with the Royal City Police Department. Rivera is a member of the US Marshal’s Violent Offender Task Force as well as the Moses Lake Regional Tactical Response Team.



At this time, Moses Lake Police Department is not able to release any more information about the firearm believed to have been used. They will release more information as it becomes available.