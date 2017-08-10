Kristina on the Course: A lesson in course management

PASCO, WA- Pasco police are looking for a domestic violence suspect as of Thursday morning. Officers responded around 1:45 a.m., to the Stonegate Apartments, after a woman told them her boyfriend threw a rock at her window and made threats. NBC Right Now was told he is possibly armed with a gun. The man and his friend ran away when police responded. Pasco PD ended up containing the area and arrested one of the two men. If you know anything give them a call at (509) 545-3510. This is...

