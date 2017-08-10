An estimated $3 million worth of marijuana seized in drug bust

CUNNINGHAM, WA - In Adams County, a massive marijuana bust happened in a town you've probably never heard of. It resulted in more than $3 million worth of marijuana taken and ten people being arrested.

Cunningham is along SR-26 in Adams County, with a population of 20 or 30 depending on who you ask...at least until yesterday, when the Adams County Sheriff's Office and other jurisdictions came in for a raid and arrested ten people for the large scale marijuana operation.

There were five grows at three houses, with 1,600 marijuana plants taken and weighing more than 6,000 pounds. According to the Adams County Sheriff, all was worth more than $3 million.

A sleepy spot like Cunningham is just off the beaten path enough for seemingly nobody to notice what was allegedly going on.

"We've never had an experience like this," said Dale Wagner, Adams County Sheriff. "Most of our grows end up in fields, surrounded by corn, things like that."

The raid began right at the crack of dawn yesterday, with Adams and Grant County Sheriff's Offices, Tri-City Regional SWAT, INET, ICE, and the DEA all involved.

They had to use a drone to track two suspects who fled one of the houses as the raid got underway.

"Two subjects ran from the grow and fled on foot out through the field, and we were able to deploy the drone up into the air and we located those two subjects," Sheriff Wagner said.

He added that the other eight suspects arrested in the raid went peacefully, and that when his office researched on the locations, they found that one of the properties was actually denied a co-op license by the State Liquor and Cannabis Board before law enforcement knew anything about these grow operations.

Sheriff Wagner says the law is the law and they're going to continue to enforce it whether it's in a big city or a dot on the map like Cunningham.